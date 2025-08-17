Jaipur: Laborer dies after being run over by speeding car

Police are now investigating both cases

Police have registered a case and are searching for the Scorpio driver involved in Chandrashekhar's death.

In another tragic incident just days earlier, retired soldier Narsaram Jajda (65) was killed after being run over by a speeding car near Chitrakoot Stadium—caught on CCTV being struck and dragged by the vehicle.

Authorities are now investigating both cases, highlighting general concerns about reckless driving and rising road rage in Jaipur this year.