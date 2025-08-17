Jaipur: Laborer dies after being run over by speeding car
A 35-year-old laborer named Chandrashekhar lost his life in Jaipur on Saturday after a violent road rage incident near Khatushyamji temple.
The clash started after a Mahindra Scorpio and a Maruti Brezza collided. Witnesses say the Scorpio's occupants smashed the Brezza's windows with sticks, and as things spiraled, Chandrashekhar fell onto the road.
In the chaos, the Scorpio driver sped off—running over Chandrashekhar before fleeing.
He was rushed to Kanwatia Hospital but didn't survive.
Police are now investigating both cases
Police have registered a case and are searching for the Scorpio driver involved in Chandrashekhar's death.
In another tragic incident just days earlier, retired soldier Narsaram Jajda (65) was killed after being run over by a speeding car near Chitrakoot Stadium—caught on CCTV being struck and dragged by the vehicle.
Authorities are now investigating both cases, highlighting general concerns about reckless driving and rising road rage in Jaipur this year.