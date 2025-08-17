Lok Sabha to hold special session on astronaut Shukla's mission

Shukla's ISS journey boosts India's space ambitions

Shukla's Axiom-4 mission shows how serious India is about building its human spaceflight program—think projects like Gaganyaan and the future Bharatiya Antariksh Station.

The Department of Space says this mission is a big step for India's future in exploring space.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi both praised Shukla's achievement, saying it could inspire even bigger things ahead for Indian space science.

