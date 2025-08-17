Lok Sabha to hold special session on astronaut Shukla's mission
The Lok Sabha is holding a special session soon to talk about Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's groundbreaking trip to the International Space Station (ISS).
The session, called "India's first astronaut aboard the ISS — critical role of space program for Viksit Bharat by 2047," comes just after Shukla returned to New Delhi.
His homecoming was warmly celebrated by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, marking a proud moment for India's space journey.
Shukla's ISS journey boosts India's space ambitions
Shukla's Axiom-4 mission shows how serious India is about building its human spaceflight program—think projects like Gaganyaan and the future Bharatiya Antariksh Station.
The Department of Space says this mission is a big step for India's future in exploring space.
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi both praised Shukla's achievement, saying it could inspire even bigger things ahead for Indian space science.
This special session will also happen alongside some key discussions on electoral issues in Bihar.