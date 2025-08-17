LSE graduate, 2 others arrested for extorting businessman in Thailand

Accused used international SIM cards bought in Thailand

To dodge detection, the accused used international SIM cards bought in Thailand. Sumit, who actually knew the victim, sent over a crypto QR code demanding payment.

They later told police they were driven by heavy debts. After the businessman filed a complaint at DBG Road police station, Delhi Police's cyber team traced the calls and crypto trail back to Thailand and nabbed the suspects when they returned to India.

Devices used in the crime were recovered, and Deputy Commissioner Nidhan Valson commented on the case, highlighting how debt and greed can lead individuals astray.