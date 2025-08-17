Next Article
Himachal Pradesh floods, landslides: Death toll rises to 257
Since June 20, Himachal Pradesh has been struggling with heavy monsoon rains that have blocked 374 roads—including major highways—and disrupted daily life.
The floods and landslides have damaged hundreds of power transformers and water supply systems across the state.
Sadly, the disaster has claimed 257 lives so far.
Efforts to clear roads ongoing
Efforts to clear roads and fix utilities are ongoing but keep getting delayed by more rain and fresh landslides.
Mandi, Kullu, and Kinnaur are among the worst-hit districts.
Officials are urging people to avoid risky travel as conditions could get even tougher with more rain expected.