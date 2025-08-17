Nagaland: Assam man shot in leg during border altercation India Aug 17, 2025

On August 15, three Assamese men were attacked by locals in Nagaland's Wokha district after a picnic outing turned tense.

The group, visiting from Merapani near the Assam-Nagaland border, was asked for Inner Line Permits (ILPs) and Aadhaar cards.

When they couldn't show these documents, things escalated—two were assaulted and one, Prakash Basumatary, was hurt by a pellet shot.