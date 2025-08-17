Next Article
Nagaland: Assam man shot in leg during border altercation
On August 15, three Assamese men were attacked by locals in Nagaland's Wokha district after a picnic outing turned tense.
The group, visiting from Merapani near the Assam-Nagaland border, was asked for Inner Line Permits (ILPs) and Aadhaar cards.
When they couldn't show these documents, things escalated—two were assaulted and one, Prakash Basumatary, was hurt by a pellet shot.
3 people arrested
Nagaland police quickly arrested three people linked to the attack.
This incident comes just after large eviction drives in Assam's Golaghat district displaced thousands of families, leading Nagaland to tighten its border checks.
The clash highlights how strict ID rules and regional tensions are still causing real problems along the Assam-Nagaland border in 2024.