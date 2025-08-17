PM to inaugurate Dwarka Expressway today: Know its importance India Aug 17, 2025

After years of waiting (since 2006!), the Dwarka Expressway is finally opening up.

Thanks to a push from the Prime Minister's Office, all those messy delays and red tape were sorted out, and the final 10km of the expressway will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday along with the UER-II.