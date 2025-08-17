Next Article
PM to inaugurate Dwarka Expressway today: Know its importance
After years of waiting (since 2006!), the Dwarka Expressway is finally opening up.
Thanks to a push from the Prime Minister's Office, all those messy delays and red tape were sorted out, and the final 10km of the expressway will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday along with the UER-II.
The expressway will boost economic activity around NCR
Stretching 29km between Delhi and Gurugram, this ₹8,611 crore project features an eight-lane elevated road and even a tunnel.
It links key spots like Dwarka Sector 25's Yashobhumi and Delhi Airport, making travel in the region way smoother.
Plus, with PM Modi set to inaugurate the final stretch, it's expected to boost jobs and investment around NCR.