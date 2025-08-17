10,000 CCTV cameras missing or broken in Delhi

PWD running technical audit, plans to replace damaged cameras

To tackle the problem, PWD is running a technical audit and plans to replace damaged cameras and add new ones where gaps exist.

The BJP government, which came to power this February, also wants to install another 50,000 cameras and is talking with the Home Department about a centralized system so police can monitor footage more easily.

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said he's focused on speeding up installations—especially in areas that have faced delays—as part of efforts to enhance security and address concerns.