Delhi: Yamuna nearing danger mark, people living along banks alerted
The Yamuna River in Delhi is almost at the danger level—measured at 205.22 meters on Saturday, just below the critical 205.33 mark.
Heavy rains in Haryana and Uttarakhand have led to huge water releases from the Hathnikund and Wazirabad barrages, prompting officials to ask people living on the floodplains to leave for safety.
Evacuations start if it hits 206 meters
Massive amounts of water—over 65,000 cusecs an hour from Hathnikund alone—are flowing toward Delhi, taking about two days to arrive and repeatedly pushing river levels past warning marks this August.
Evacuations start if it hits 206 meters, so keeping watch and being prepared is key for everyone nearby.