Delhi: Yamuna nearing danger mark, people living along banks alerted India Aug 17, 2025

The Yamuna River in Delhi is almost at the danger level—measured at 205.22 meters on Saturday, just below the critical 205.33 mark.

Heavy rains in Haryana and Uttarakhand have led to huge water releases from the Hathnikund and Wazirabad barrages, prompting officials to ask people living on the floodplains to leave for safety.