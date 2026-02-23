2 Delhi schools evacuated after receiving bomb threat emails

Cyber cell trying to track down sender

Bomb disposal squads and dog squads, along with fire and police teams, searched both schools but found nothing dangerous, while the cyber cell was roped in to trace the origin of the email.

Police say these threats are part of a growing pattern—such threats have occurred more than 50 times over the past one-and-a-half years at schools, colleges and other government institutions.

There has been frequent use of VPNs and VPN chains to hide identities, but some cases have led back to kids who didn't use them.

The cyber cell is now trying to track down whoever's behind these latest emails.