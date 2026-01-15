2 girls found hanging at Sports Authority of India hostel 

Two young sports trainees were found hanging at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) women's hostel in Kollam , Kerala, on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as 17-year-old Sandra from Kozhikode district and 15-year-old Vyshnavi from Thiruvananthapuram district, according to Onmanorama. While Sandra was an athletics trainee and a Plus Two student, Vyshnavi was a kabaddi player studying in Class 10.

Incident details Tragic discovery made during morning training session The tragic incident came to light around 5:00am when the girls did not turn up for their morning training session. Other hostel inmates noticed the absence and alerted the authorities. After several attempts to knock on the door failed, hostel authorities broke it open, only to find both girls hanging from a ceiling fan in the room.

Ongoing probe Investigation underway, no suicide note found Vyshnavi, who usually stayed in a different room, had spent Wednesday night with Sandra. Both girls were seen by other hostel inmates earlier before the incident was discovered. The Kollam East police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. No suicide note was recovered from the scene and the reason for their deaths is yet to be determined.

