2 JeM terrorists, possibly commander Saifullah Baloch, gunned down India Feb 22, 2026

On Sunday, February 22, 2026, two Pakistani terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed by security forces during a gunfight in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir, though one source reported three, including Jaish commander Saifullah Baloch.

The joint operation—called Operation Trashi-I—involved the Army, J&K Police, and CRPF, and was launched after intelligence reports pointed to terrorist activity in the region.

The encounter began when the militants opened fire from a mudhouse hideout; both were neutralized and their shelter was destroyed.

Authorities said preliminary investigations indicated the slain were Pakistani nationals, and one report named Saifullah Baloch among the dead.