2 loco trains collide inside Uttarakhand's Vishnugad-Pipalkoti tunnel; 60 injured 

A collision between two loco trains inside the Pipalkoti tunnel of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project in Uttarakhand 's Chamoli district left around 60 people injured late on Tuesday night. Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar said one train was carrying workers and another was carrying materials when they collided. Both trains were operating within the project area, which is being developed by THDC (India).

Medical response Injured workers receive treatment at local hospitals District Magistrate Kumar confirmed that 109 people were on board the trains during the accident and all of them have been rescued. He said, "All those injured have been rescued, and their condition is stable." The Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Chamoli added that 10 injured persons were shifted to Gopeshwar's district hospital for medical treatment.

Project details Project's power generation capacity and completion timeline The Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project has a total power generation capacity of 444 megawatts. It is being constructed on the Alaknanda River between Helang and Pipalkoti in the Chamoli district. The project aims to generate 111 megawatts of electricity through four turbines and is expected to be completed by next year.

Railway clarification Clarification on Indian Railways's involvement in incident Indian Railways later clarified that the incident was due to local trolley transportation arrangements and had nothing to do with their operations. Northern Railway CPRO Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said, "It is clarified that during the construction of a hydro power project and tunnel in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, an incident occurred due to the local trolley transportation arrangement." He emphasized that "this event has nothing to do with Indian Railways."