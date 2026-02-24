2 senior Maoist leaders surrender in Telangana: Report India Feb 24, 2026

Two senior Maoist leaders—Devji and Sangram—have surrendered before Telangana Police, along with a group of their top cadres.

Devji, who had bounties on his head and is the CPI(Maoist) de-facto general secretary, is known for founding the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army and planning major attacks.

Sangram is another senior leader from Telangana.