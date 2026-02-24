2 senior Maoist leaders surrender in Telangana: Report
India
Two senior Maoist leaders—Devji and Sangram—have surrendered before Telangana Police, along with a group of their top cadres.
Devji, who had bounties on his head and is the CPI(Maoist) de-facto general secretary, is known for founding the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army and planning major attacks.
Sangram is another senior leader from Telangana.
'Tipping point' against Naxalism
Their surrender comes after a tough year for the Maoists, with several top leaders gone and weapons seized.
Officials are calling this a "tipping point" against Naxalism—Telangana DGP B. Shivadhar Reddy called it a "tipping point."
With pressure mounting amid government efforts to end Naxal violence, this could be a turning point for peace in affected regions.