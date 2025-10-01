2 Tamil cops arrested for raping Andhra woman selling fruits 

The survivor was found on the roadside by her stepmother with the help of some locals on Tuesday morning, per TNIE. Following the incident, the accused cops were arrested and suspended from service. The police have said that steps are being taken to impose maximum punishment, including dismissal from service. An investigation into the matter is underway. The incident has sparked widespread outrage in Tamil Nadu with political leaders condemning it.

Political outrage

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami slams DMK government

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami slammed the incident as a "dark blot" on Tamil Nadu's law and order. He criticized the ruling DMK government, saying it should be ashamed for failing to protect women. "What answer does this puppet CM have for such an atrocity, committed not by criminals on the street, but by the very police officers entrusted with protecting women? The DMK government under MK Stalin must hang its head in shame," he said.