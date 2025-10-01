2 Tamil cops arrested for raping Andhra woman selling fruits
What's the story
Two policemen in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai district have been arrested and suspended for allegedly gang-raping a 25-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place when the survivor and her stepmother, who had come to sell fruits from Chittoor, were stopped by constables D Sureshraj and P Sundar on patrol duty late at night. The women were then forcibly taken to a secluded area, where the daughter was sexually assaulted.
Investigation progress
Accused cops suspended from service
The survivor was found on the roadside by her stepmother with the help of some locals on Tuesday morning, per TNIE. Following the incident, the accused cops were arrested and suspended from service. The police have said that steps are being taken to impose maximum punishment, including dismissal from service. An investigation into the matter is underway. The incident has sparked widespread outrage in Tamil Nadu with political leaders condemning it.
Political outrage
AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami slams DMK government
Leader of Opposition and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami slammed the incident as a "dark blot" on Tamil Nadu's law and order. He criticized the ruling DMK government, saying it should be ashamed for failing to protect women. "What answer does this puppet CM have for such an atrocity, committed not by criminals on the street, but by the very police officers entrusted with protecting women? The DMK government under MK Stalin must hang its head in shame," he said.