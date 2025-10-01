Chhattisgarh to host 60th All-India DGP-IGP Conference in Raipur
Chhattisgarh is set to host the big annual meet for India's top police officials—the 60th All-India DGP-IGP Conference—from November 28 to 30, 2025.
It's a first for the state, with the event happening at Marine Drive complex in Nava Raipur.
This year's conference agenda
This year's conference will dive into pressing security topics like Left Wing Extremism (with a spotlight on Bastar), plus counter-terrorism, cyber security, drug control, and border management.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will kick things off, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to wrap it up.
Why the conference matters
The conference brings together police leaders from across India to swap ideas and strategies—especially around fighting Naxalism and improving coordination between state and central agencies.
The goal: real policy steps that make communities safer nationwide.