20 peacocks found dead in Rajasthan village;' probeStreet launched

Similar deaths were reported last month

This isn't the first case—last month, 20 monkeys were also found dead nearby under similar mysterious circumstances.

And back in June, a tigress and her four cubs died after eating pesticide-laced meat.

The Karnataka Forest Department is treating these incidents seriously: they've sealed off affected areas as crime scenes and launched multi-agency investigations while waiting for lab results to confirm if poisoning or other crimes are behind these troubling deaths.