20 peacocks found dead in Rajasthan village;' probeStreet launched
On Monday morning, farmers in Hanumanthapura village, Karnataka, found 20 dead peacocks—three males and 17 females—by a stream on their farmland.
Forest officials quickly arrived and sent the birds for forensic tests to figure out what happened.
The sudden loss has left locals worried about what's harming wildlife in their area.
Similar deaths were reported last month
This isn't the first case—last month, 20 monkeys were also found dead nearby under similar mysterious circumstances.
And back in June, a tigress and her four cubs died after eating pesticide-laced meat.
The Karnataka Forest Department is treating these incidents seriously: they've sealed off affected areas as crime scenes and launched multi-agency investigations while waiting for lab results to confirm if poisoning or other crimes are behind these troubling deaths.