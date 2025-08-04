Next Article
Uttarakhand: 3 killed, landslides damage shops amid heavy rains
Heavy rains in Uttarakhand have caused major disruption, with three people losing their lives after being swept away by swollen streams.
Landslides have damaged shops in Rudraprayag, and the constant downpour has led to schools and anganwadi centers closing in Dehradun.
Rivers like the Ganga are running dangerously high.
Orange alert issued in several districts
The Meteorological Department has put several districts—including Nainital, Champawat, and Bageshwar—on orange alert for more heavy rain through Tuesday.
Flooding has already impacted families in Udham Singh Nagar.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged district officials to stay prepared for waterlogging and quickly check for any crop damage caused by the weather.