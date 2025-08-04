Uttarakhand: 3 killed, landslides damage shops amid heavy rains India Aug 04, 2025

Heavy rains in Uttarakhand have caused major disruption, with three people losing their lives after being swept away by swollen streams.

Landslides have damaged shops in Rudraprayag, and the constant downpour has led to schools and anganwadi centers closing in Dehradun.

Rivers like the Ganga are running dangerously high.