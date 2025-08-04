Woman, brother-in-law kill husband after 10y of abuse: Shocking case
Soniya, 34, has been arrested for allegedly planning her husband Pritam Prakash's murder after years of abuse and a troubled marriage.
Pritam, who had a criminal background and reportedly abused drugs and assaulted Soniya, was killed in July 2023.
After starting an affair with Rohit, a cab driver with his own criminal past, Soniya left home following another argument with Pritam.
How the shocking crime unfolded
When Rohit refused to kill Pritam without a hefty payment, Soniya turned to her brother-in-law Vijay and paid him ₹50,000.
Vijay murdered Pritam while Soniya slept on the terrace and dumped the body nearby.
To cover her tracks, Soniya filed a missing person report and sold Pritam's vehicle to pay off debts.
Police eventually traced evidence back to Rohit; both he and Soniya confessed their roles in the conspiracy when questioned.
DNA tests confirmed the body was Pritam's. Both are now charged with conspiracy and murder as investigations continue.