Woman, brother-in-law kill husband after 10y of abuse: Shocking case

How the shocking crime unfolded

When Rohit refused to kill Pritam without a hefty payment, Soniya turned to her brother-in-law Vijay and paid him ₹50,000.

Vijay murdered Pritam while Soniya slept on the terrace and dumped the body nearby.

To cover her tracks, Soniya filed a missing person report and sold Pritam's vehicle to pay off debts.

Police eventually traced evidence back to Rohit; both he and Soniya confessed their roles in the conspiracy when questioned.

DNA tests confirmed the body was Pritam's. Both are now charged with conspiracy and murder as investigations continue.