Victim's family wants Nimisha Priya's death sentence carried out soon
Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse facing the death penalty in Yemen for murder, just had her execution postponed indefinitely.
While this gives her a bit more time, the victim's family is pushing hard for the sentence to be carried out soon.
Abdul Fattah Abdo Mahdi, the victim's brother, has already asked Yemen's Attorney General not to delay any further.
Indian government halts visit by supporters to Yemen
The Indian government recently called off a planned visit to Yemen by supporters hoping to negotiate with the victim's family, citing serious security risks and no diplomatic ties with Yemen.
Officials say only authorized representatives should talk with the family and that they're still looking for a diplomatic way forward despite these tough challenges.