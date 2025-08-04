Victim's family wants Nimisha Priya's death sentence carried out soon India Aug 04, 2025

Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse facing the death penalty in Yemen for murder, just had her execution postponed indefinitely.

While this gives her a bit more time, the victim's family is pushing hard for the sentence to be carried out soon.

Abdul Fattah Abdo Mahdi, the victim's brother, has already asked Yemen's Attorney General not to delay any further.