Chhattisgarh: 45-year-old cop dies by suicide at police camp India Aug 04, 2025

Dinesh Singh Chandel, a platoon commander with the Chhattisgarh Armed Force, died by suicide at his camp in Kondagaon on Sunday.

He reportedly used his AK-47 in his room, and colleagues found him after hearing the gunshot.

Police believe family issues might have played a role and have started an inquiry.