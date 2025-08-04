Chhattisgarh: 45-year-old cop dies by suicide at police camp
Dinesh Singh Chandel, a platoon commander with the Chhattisgarh Armed Force, died by suicide at his camp in Kondagaon on Sunday.
He reportedly used his AK-47 in his room, and colleagues found him after hearing the gunshot.
Police believe family issues might have played a role and have started an inquiry.
Chandel's death comes days after another suicide
Chandel was from Bhilai and served at the Bayanar camp.
His death comes just days after another security personnel's suicide in the state, highlighting growing worries about mental health among those serving in tough conditions.
Over 170 suicides among security personnel since 2019
Since 2019, 177 security personnel in Chhattisgarh—including members of central paramilitary forces—have died by suicide.
Investigations point to family stress, health problems, addiction, and sudden impulses as possible causes.
The government has now launched counseling and support programs to help address this crisis.