UP: 3 kids missing for hours found dead; probe launched
Three eight-year-old kids—Manvi, Shibu, and Ritik—were found dead in Meerut's Sival Khas area on Monday after going missing while playing near their homes.
All three came from families of daily wage laborers; two were students at local schools.
Police call deaths 'unnatural'
Police have started a murder investigation, calling the deaths "unnatural." The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to figure out exactly what happened.
The discovery has led to protests in the neighborhood, with locals demanding answers and quick action from authorities.