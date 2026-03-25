200 tourists stranded after multiple landslides hit North Sikkim 

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is currently working to clear the blocked road. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will only allow travel once they ensure that the routes are safe, depending on weather conditions. Some tourists have since returned to Gangtok after canceling their travel plans due to these disruptions.

Tourist impact

Tsomgo Lake, Nathula still shut

The Lachung route, which was also blocked on Tuesday night, has been cleared and tourists from that side were sent back to Gangtok safely on Wednesday morning. However, major tourist attractions like Tsomgo Lake and Nathula continue to remain shut due to heavy snowfall in recent days. Notably, the Lachen route had only recently reopened on March 9 after being damaged in the 2023 glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF).