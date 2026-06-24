2020 audit predicted Ram Mandir donation mess, report says 

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Need for SOP stressed

The audit firm had stressed the need for an SOP to ensure an organized culture and process at all levels. It had also pointed out that "layer of management at the execution level is not defined and highly unprofessional." "It will be difficult to control the information and establish fair practice." The absence of a proper HR department was another concern raised by the firm, which noted that qualified staff were needed for periodic bank reconciliation and accounting data entry.