2020 audit predicted Ram Mandir donation mess, report says
What's the story
An audit report from November 2020 had flagged serious management issues at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, which oversees the construction and management of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Indian Express reported. The report had called for a Systematic Operating Process (SOP) to improve management and accountability. However, six years later, these recommendations remain unimplemented and the temple committee is now under scrutiny for alleged misappropriation of donations.
Management concerns
Trust management 'highly unprofessional'
According to the report, the audit firm had found the trust's management to be "highly unprofessional" and pointed out the absence of a "systematic record" for financial reporting. It had warned that unprofessional staff and poor data management could lead to dubious information and misleading practices. The report also highlighted that no second or third check was available at any point of transaction or data entry, calling for accountability in a structured organization tree.
Report recommendations
Need for SOP stressed
The audit firm had stressed the need for an SOP to ensure an organized culture and process at all levels. It had also pointed out that "layer of management at the execution level is not defined and highly unprofessional." "It will be difficult to control the information and establish fair practice." The absence of a proper HR department was another concern raised by the firm, which noted that qualified staff were needed for periodic bank reconciliation and accounting data entry.
Data security
Data theft vulnerability
The firm had also addressed concerns regarding the mismanagement of donations like jewelry and recommended that "in-kind transaction entry with proper stock register... be maintained." On data management, the report had said no record was found for IT management services confirming sensitive data management service, server, data security, and vulnerability to data theft. It recommended dedicated qualified staff to coordinate between an IT service provider and the trust to ensure policy adherence and regular control for data flow across levels.
Trust
SIT submits preliminary report
The trust was established on February 5, 2020, following the Supreme Court ruling that cleared the path for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Since then, it is reported to have received over ₹3,500 crore in cash, along with other donations such as jewelry. Nearly ₹200 crore is alleged to have gone missing from the temple funds. An SIT formed to probe the alleged theft submitted its preliminary findings to the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday.