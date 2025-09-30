2025 monsoon in India: Extreme weather claimed over 1,500 lives

Floods, lightning strikes, and rainfall anomalies

Floods and heavy rains caused 935 deaths, while lightning strikes led to another 570.

Overall rainfall was up by 8% from normal—some places like northwest India saw severe flooding with a nearly 27% increase, but east and northeast India actually had a big rain deficit (down 20%), marking their second-lowest rainfall since 1901.

Central India got much wetter too, with rainfall 15.1% above normal.