210 Maoists, including top leaders, surrender in Chhattisgarh India Oct 17, 2025

Big news from Chhattisgarh—210 Maoists, including some of their top leaders, surrendered in Jagdalpur on Friday.

They handed over 153 weapons as part of the "Poona Margem: From Rehabilitation to Rebirth" ceremony, which focuses on helping former militants start fresh through dialogue instead of force.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai was there to witness the moment.