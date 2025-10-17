210 Maoists, including top leaders, surrender in Chhattisgarh
Big news from Chhattisgarh—210 Maoists, including some of their top leaders, surrendered in Jagdalpur on Friday.
They handed over 153 weapons as part of the "Poona Margem: From Rehabilitation to Rebirth" ceremony, which focuses on helping former militants start fresh through dialogue instead of force.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai was there to witness the moment.
Insurgents facing serious setbacks
This is a huge step forward in India's long fight against Maoist insurgency and shows that the government's Naxal Eradication Policy 2025 is working.
CM Sai credited PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for pushing peace efforts.
With over 250 Maoists surrendering across central India just this week—including a Central Committee member—insurgent groups are facing serious setbacks, bringing the country closer to its goal of a "Naxal-free Bharat."