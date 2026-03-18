22 Indian ships stranded in Iran's Hormuz Strait: Shipping ministry

Efforts to ease situation

The government and port teams are closely tracking these ships and managing their cargo to keep things running smoothly.

VO Chidambaranar Port has stepped up by adding space for transshipment containers, making room for stranded goods.

Meanwhile, Jawaharlal Nehru Port has seen a drop in perishable containers, from 2,000 down to about 1,000, with some shipments rerouted within India or sent abroad to places like Oman and the United Arab Emirates.