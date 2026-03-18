22 Indian ships stranded in Iran's Hormuz Strait: Shipping ministry
Six Indian ships carrying a massive 300,000 tons of LPG are currently stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the shipping ministry.
Unloading is underway, with two ships, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, actively offloading cargo. Nanda Devi just docked at Kandla Port's Vadinar facility on Tuesday.
In total, 22 Indian vessels, including LNG and crude oil carriers, are waiting in this busy sea route.
Efforts to ease situation
The government and port teams are closely tracking these ships and managing their cargo to keep things running smoothly.
VO Chidambaranar Port has stepped up by adding space for transshipment containers, making room for stranded goods.
Meanwhile, Jawaharlal Nehru Port has seen a drop in perishable containers, from 2,000 down to about 1,000, with some shipments rerouted within India or sent abroad to places like Oman and the United Arab Emirates.