22 Naxalites, including woman, surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
On February 17, 2026, 22 Naxalites—including one woman—surrendered to police and CRPF in Sukma, Chhattisgarh.
This move happened under the "Poona Margem" (New Dawn) rehab scheme and reflects a drop in Maoist influence, thanks to ongoing security operations and local development efforts.
Multiple security forces teamed up for this
Multiple security forces teamed up for this: District Reserve Guard Sukma, District Force Sukma, Range Field Team Jagdalpur, and CRPF all played key roles.
Sukma's Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan called it proof that anti-Naxal strategies are working.
Rehabilitation process for former Naxalites
Each person gets ₹50,000 right away plus a welcome kit including a mobile phone; Aadhaar, ration and Ayushman cards are being prepared for them.
They'll also get skill training at rehabilitation centers to help former Naxalites start fresh.
More than 1,500 surrendered in 2025
Between January 1, 2026, and today (Feb 17, 2026), several Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh—adding to more than 1,500 who surrendered in 2025.