22 Naxalites, including woman, surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

On February 17, 2026, 22 Naxalites—including one woman—surrendered to police and CRPF in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. This move happened under the "Poona Margem" (New Dawn) rehab scheme and reflects a drop in Maoist influence, thanks to ongoing security operations and local development efforts.

Multiple security forces teamed up for this Multiple security forces teamed up for this: District Reserve Guard Sukma, District Force Sukma, Range Field Team Jagdalpur, and CRPF all played key roles.

Sukma's Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan called it proof that anti-Naxal strategies are working.

Rehabilitation process for former Naxalites Each person gets ₹50,000 right away plus a welcome kit including a mobile phone; Aadhaar, ration and Ayushman cards are being prepared for them.

They'll also get skill training at rehabilitation centers to help former Naxalites start fresh.