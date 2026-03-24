23,000 Indian seafarers stuck on ships near Iran amid conflict
India
About 23,000 Indian seafarers are stuck on ships near Iran, caught in the middle of a worsening conflict.
They have been unable to leave their vessels for almost a month, facing missile threats and running low on supplies.
Manoj Yadav, General Secretary of the Forward Seamen's Union of India, said the situation onboard was like a jail, with many feeling completely cut off.
Communication tough as signal jamming is reported
Communication is tough: signal jamming has left many sailors unable to contact their families for weeks.
The Indian government has set up emergency hotlines and is working on diplomatic solutions, but evacuating those on non-Indian ships remains challenging.
The union is urging more action as risks keep rising.