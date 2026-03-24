23,000 Indian seafarers stuck on ships near Iran amid conflict India Mar 24, 2026

About 23,000 Indian seafarers are stuck on ships near Iran, caught in the middle of a worsening conflict.

They have been unable to leave their vessels for almost a month, facing missile threats and running low on supplies.

Manoj Yadav, General Secretary of the Forward Seamen's Union of India, said the situation onboard was like a jail, with many feeling completely cut off.