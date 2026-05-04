25-meter slab of Vikramshila Setu in Bihar collapses 

A 25-meter slab of the Vikramshila Setu in Bhagalpur district, Bihar , collapsed into the Ganges River early on Monday. The incident happened near pillar number 133 and caused panic in the area. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported. The ground subsidence and cracks were first noticed by police personnel around 11:33pm on Sunday night when they spotted ground subsidence and cracks near pillar number 133.

Early response Traffic has been diverted to Munger and Sultanganj Senior officials were informed and vehicular movement on the bridge was immediately stopped. Around 1:10am, the slab, approximately 25 meters in length collapsed into the river Traffic has now been diverted toward Munger and Sultanganj due to this incident. "A timely alert prevented a major incident. Otherwise, buses bound for Muzaffarpur and Araria would have been on the bridge. Currently, all vehicular movement across the bridge has come to a standstill," a senior administrative officer said.

Twitter Post Watch video here VIDEO | Bihar: A portion of the Vikramshila Setu over the Ganga River in Bhagalpur near pillar number 133 suddenly collapsed and fell into the river around 12.50 AM, Monday. Fortunately, a major accident was averted due to the prompt action of police personnel and the… pic.twitter.com/uIJkeMv7EW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 4, 2026

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Bridge history Inaugurated in July 2001 The Vikramshila Setu is a key bridge connecting Bihar's Poorvanchal and Seemanchal regions. It was inaugurated in July 2001 by then Chief Minister Rabri Devi after being laid by Lalu Prasad Yadav in November 1990. The bridge was built at an estimated cost of ₹838 crore by the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation.

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