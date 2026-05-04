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25-meter slab of Vikramshila Setu in Bihar collapses 
No casualties were reported

25-meter slab of Vikramshila Setu in Bihar collapses 

By Chanshimla Varah
May 04, 2026
01:31 pm
What's the story

A 25-meter slab of the Vikramshila Setu in Bhagalpur district, Bihar, collapsed into the Ganges River early on Monday. The incident happened near pillar number 133 and caused panic in the area. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported. The ground subsidence and cracks were first noticed by police personnel around 11:33pm on Sunday night when they spotted ground subsidence and cracks near pillar number 133.

Early response

Traffic has been diverted to Munger and Sultanganj

Senior officials were informed and vehicular movement on the bridge was immediately stopped. Around 1:10am, the slab, approximately 25 meters in length collapsed into the river Traffic has now been diverted toward Munger and Sultanganj due to this incident. "A timely alert prevented a major incident. Otherwise, buses bound for Muzaffarpur and Araria would have been on the bridge. Currently, all vehicular movement across the bridge has come to a standstill," a senior administrative officer said.

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Bridge history

Inaugurated in July 2001

The Vikramshila Setu is a key bridge connecting Bihar's Poorvanchal and Seemanchal regions. It was inaugurated in July 2001 by then Chief Minister Rabri Devi after being laid by Lalu Prasad Yadav in November 1990. The bridge was built at an estimated cost of ₹838 crore by the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation.

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Structural concerns

Experts warned bridge was on 'life support'

Experts have long warned that the bridge was on "life support." The protective walls of pillars 17, 18, and 19 had collapsed in March 2026, exposing the pillars' foundations to soil erosion. The gap between the bridge's expansion joints had also widened to six inches, causing severe vibrations. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of this collapse.

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