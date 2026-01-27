2,500 artists perform 'Vande Mataram' at Republic Day parade India Jan 27, 2026

Republic Day 2026 in Delhi got a major upgrade: 2,500 artists from different parts of India came together to celebrate "Vande Mataram" turning 151.

The iconic song—written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875 and first sung by Rabindranath Tagore—set the vibe for the whole parade.