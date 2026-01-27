2,500 artists perform 'Vande Mataram' at Republic Day parade
Republic Day 2026 in Delhi got a major upgrade: 2,500 artists from different parts of India came together to celebrate "Vande Mataram" turning 151.
The iconic song—written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875 and first sung by Rabindranath Tagore—set the vibe for the whole parade.
Why this was a big deal
The performers rocked traditional outfits, blending folk and classical dances on Kartavya Path while leaders like PM Modi and President Murmu watched on.
The creative team, under the overall supervision and direction of Dr. Sandhya Purecha, pulled it all together.
What made it special
This year's theme was "Swatantrata Ka Mantra - Vande Mataram." There was a fresh take on the national song by MM Keeravani and 30 creative tableaux showing off India's journey toward self-reliance.
The backdrops? Inspired by century-old art that depicted the opening stanzas of the song.