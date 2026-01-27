Afghanistan-born pacer selected in Scotland's 2026 T20 World Cup squad

Afghanistan-born fast bowler Zainullah Ihsan has been named in Scotland's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup . The tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Ihsan is the only uncapped player in the group, having recently qualified to represent Scotland. His selection comes under new men's head coach Owen Dawkins, who was appointed last month.

Expert opinion Scotland's head of performance comments on Ihsan's selection Steve Snell, the head of performance at Cricket Scotland, expressed his excitement over Ihsan's inclusion. He said, "There's obviously a great opportunity for Zainullah Ihsan, and whenever he's played at youth level or for the 'A' squad he's shown an exciting range of skills and bowled at genuine pace." Snell added that they are "delighted for him and excited to see how he performs on his first international tour."

Team leadership Richie Berrington to lead Scotland in T20 World Cup Richie Berrington will captain the Scottish side in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The squad includes as many as 11 players from Scotland's 2024 World Cup squad that played in West Indies and USA. Tom Bruce, Finlay McCreath, and Oliver Davidson are all set to make their World Cup debuts after being part of Scotland's T20 and ODI squads over the last year.

Last-minute inclusion Scotland's late entry into the World Cup Scotland was a last-minute inclusion in the World Cup, having only been invited to participate last week. They replaced Bangladesh as the next-highest ranked team after the latter requested their matches be moved out of India, a request rejected by ICC. Head coach Dawkins said it has been a "whirlwind 48 hours for everyone at Cricket Scotland," adding that they are excited and privileged to have this opportunity.

Training regimen Scotland's preparation for the World Cup Dawkins revealed that the players have been working hard in a fitness phase in recent weeks. He stressed on the importance of this training, saying it will help them in the coming weeks. Despite limited preparation time, Scotland has named two traveling reserves - Jasper Davidson and Jack Jarvis - along with three non-traveling reserves for the tournament. The final squad is subject to visa approvals for players and staff members.