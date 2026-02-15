2.5L devotees visit Srisailam temple on Mahashivratri so far India Feb 15, 2026

On February 15, the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam saw a massive crowd—about 2.5 lakh people showed up for Mahashivratri Brahmotsavams.

The festival, running from February 8 to 18, has already drawn nearly two lakh visitors in just the first few days, with daily numbers peaking at 70,000.