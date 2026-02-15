2.5L devotees visit Srisailam temple on Mahashivratri so far
On February 15, the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam saw a massive crowd—about 2.5 lakh people showed up for Mahashivratri Brahmotsavams.
The festival, running from February 8 to 18, has already drawn nearly two lakh visitors in just the first few days, with daily numbers peaking at 70,000.
CM Naidu calls for better crowd management
The celebrations featured unique rituals like priests tying turbans on Nandi statues and a lively idol procession before the midnight Kalyanotsavam—symbolizing Lord Shiva's celestial marriage.
To handle the rush, authorities set up medical facilities and extra transport for trekkers.
Chief Minister Naidu also called for tighter security and better crowd management to keep things running smoothly for everyone joining in.