27 Indians rescued after being trafficked for cybercrime in Myanmar India Jan 10, 2026

Twenty-seven Indians from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were tricked with fake job offers, then trafficked to Myanmar where their passports were taken and they were forced to work in cyber scams under threats of violence.

Families back home got brief, worried calls from the victims, who said they didn't know where they were and feared punishment if they refused to cooperate.