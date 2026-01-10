27 Indians rescued after being trafficked for cybercrime in Myanmar
Twenty-seven Indians from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were tricked with fake job offers, then trafficked to Myanmar where their passports were taken and they were forced to work in cyber scams under threats of violence.
Families back home got brief, worried calls from the victims, who said they didn't know where they were and feared punishment if they refused to cooperate.
Safe return and what's next
All 27 have now landed safely in New Delhi and are heading home, thanks to a rescue mission sparked by urgent appeals from their families and government officials.
The focus now is on helping them recover while authorities investigate the trafficking network behind this scam.
The government is also warning people to be extra careful about overseas job offers that sound too good to be true.