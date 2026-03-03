Apple introduces 27-inch Studio Display XDR with 120Hz refresh rate

Apple has expanded its display range with a refreshed Studio Display and a brand new Studio Display XDR. The updated Studio Display retains its 27-inch 5K Retina panel but comes with improved features. It now has a 12MP Center Stage camera, improved image quality, Desk View support, a studio-quality three-microphone array, and also a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio.

Tech upgrades The standard model supports Thunderbolt 5 The 2026 Studio Display comes with Thunderbolt 5 support, letting users daisy-chain up to four displays for a combined workspace of nearly 60 million pixels. It also has two extra USB-C ports for peripherals and charging. The display can deliver up to 96W of power using the included Thunderbolt 5 Pro cable, enough to fast-charge a 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Next-gen display Studio Display XDR features mini-LED backlight The Studio Display XDR, also a 27-inch 5K panel, features a mini-LED backlight system with 2,304 local dimming zones. This offers up to 1,000-nits of sustained SDR brightness and peak HDR brightness of up to 2,000-nits. The contrast ratio is an impressive 1,000,000:1. Apple says this setup nearly eliminates blooming while providing deeper blacks and brighter highlights.

Advanced features It also has a high refresh rate panel The Studio Display XDR flaunts a 120Hz refresh rate with Adaptive Sync, which automatically adjusts between 47Hz and 120Hz depending on the content. This means smoother motion and lower latency for video editors, animators, and gamers. The display also supports Adobe RGB and covers over 80% of the Rec. 2020 color space for HDR workflows.

