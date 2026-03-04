'India are not unbeatable': Atherton ahead of IND-ENG semi-final 

Former England cricketer Michael Atherton has said that Team India, while a formidable side, is not unbeatable. He made the comment ahead of India's semi-final clash against England in the ICC T20 World Cup at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday Atherton highlighted a missing "spare" bowling option and some batters not being at their best form as India's potential vulnerabilities.

Match analysis Atherton on England's confidence Atherton noted that despite their openers Jos Buttler and Phil Salt not firing, England should be confident after reaching the semifinals. "They will take confidence from winning without that main bit of their team functioning," Atherton said on Sky Cricket Podcast. On India, he praised their performance under pressure against West Indies but stressed they are not impregnable. "India are an exceptional side, obviously, and I thought the run chase against WI under pressure was exceptional."

Comment Atherton highlights chinks in India's armor Atherton further talked about India's shortcomings in the ongoing event. "I do not think they are unbeatable. Issues like fielding, bowling if you get after one or two of their main five (bowlers) - they are lacking a spare option in that department," he stated. "Some of their batters have not found their best either."

Future forecast Atherton predicts repeat of 2024 final Atherton predicted that England will have to be at their best to beat India in the semi-final. He also predicted a repeat of the 2024 edition's final between India and South Africa for the T20 World Cup 2026. His comments came as India prepared to take on England in their second semi-final clash at Wankhede Stadium on March 5.

