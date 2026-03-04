Australia vs India, one-off WTest: Kashvee Gautam replaces Renuka Singh
In a major development, India's Renuka Singh Thakur has been ruled out of the upcoming one-off Women's Test against Australia. The match will be played at the iconic WACA Ground in Perth, starting on Friday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Renuka has been advised rest to manage her workload and will not be available for selection for this pink-ball Test.
Kashvee Gautam replaces Renuka in the squad
Seamer Kashvee Gautam has been named as Renuka's replacement for the pink-ball Test. The BCCI medical team will monitor Renuka Singh Thakur's fitness and recovery closely. "To better manage her workload, Renuka has been advised rest and will be unavailable for selection for the pink-ball Test," Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.
Numbers of Renuka and Kashvee
According to ESPNcricinfo, Renuka has played three WTests so far, all on home soil, taking two wickets. Meanwhile, Kashvee is yet to make her WTest debut. She has played six 50-over games for India, taking three wickets.
India's squad for pink-ball WTest
India's squad for pink-ball WTest: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Uma Chetry (wicketkeeper), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Kashvee Gautam, and Vaishnavi Sharma.