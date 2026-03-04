Renuka has been advised rest to manage her workload

Australia vs India, one-off WTest: Kashvee Gautam replaces Renuka Singh

By Parth Dhall 02:11 am Mar 04, 202602:11 am

What's the story

In a major development, India's Renuka Singh Thakur has been ruled out of the upcoming one-off Women's Test against Australia. The match will be played at the iconic WACA Ground in Perth, starting on Friday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Renuka has been advised rest to manage her workload and will not be available for selection for this pink-ball Test.