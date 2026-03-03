T20 World Cup: Why Will Jacks is India's biggest threat

England all-rounder Will Jacks enters the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup semifinal against India in splendid form. His finishing skills with the bat and defiant off-spin have bolstered England throughout the tournament. Jacks is likely to be India's biggest threat on a batting-friendly track at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Have a look at his all-round run of late.

Performers How Jacks has fared in T20 WC 2026 Jacks has hammered 191 runs from seven matches at 63.66 in the ongoing T20 World Cup. His strike rate reads 176.85. However, his impact in the middle order is bigger than these numbers, as he has bailed England out of several tough spots. With the ball, the off-spinner has taken seven wickets at an average of 22.14.

Ploy Jacks's off-spin in Powerplay? While Jacks is expected to continue his usual bravado with the bat against India, one of England's biggest strengths will be his off-spin. In the ongoing tournament, oppositions have troubled India by introducing spin in the Powerplay. Although India countered this by deploying a right-handed Sanju Samson at the top, Abhishek Sharma remains vulnerable to this threat.

Advertisement