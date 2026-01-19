2.8-magnitude quake gives North Delhi a morning shake-up
India
A mild earthquake hit North Delhi on Monday, Jan 19, 2026, with tremors felt at about 8:44am.
The epicenter was shallow—just five kilometers deep, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
Tremors reach beyond Delhi
People in parts of NCR and Haryana (like Sonipat, Rohtak, and Jhajjar) also felt the quake.
Thankfully, there's been no damage or injuries reported. The NCS tracked the event.
Why it matters for Delhi
Delhi sits in a high-risk earthquake zone (Zone IV), along with cities like Ghaziabad and Gorakhpur.
Even small quakes are reminders that this region is prone to seismic activity—so staying aware is always smart.