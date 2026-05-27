28-year-old Uganda returnee isolated in Bengaluru amid Ebola concerns 

A 28-year-old woman who returned from Uganda has been isolated at a state-run hospital in Bengaluru . The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said she has been admitted to the state-run Epidemic Diseases Hospital for observation and further evaluation. The woman was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after arriving via Ahmedabad. She is said to have mild body aches but no severe symptoms and is currently stable.

Official statement No confirmed cases of Ebola in India Her sample was sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for testing. NDTV reported that the test report did not confirm the presence of Ebola. The MoHFW has said that there are no confirmed cases of Ebola virus disease in India. The government is closely monitoring the situation after recent outbreaks in Africa, it told ET. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola a public health emergency of international concern.

Enhanced measures Health advisory issued for passengers arriving from Ebola-affected countries In light of the recent developments, India has intensified surveillance at airports. The Centre has issued a health advisory for passengers arriving from or transiting through Ebola-affected countries like Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan. Travelers with symptoms like fever, vomiting, unexplained bleeding or recent exposure to infected individuals are advised to report immediately to Airport Health Officers before immigration clearance. The advisory asks travelers to self-monitor for symptoms for 21 days after arrival, the maximum incubation period of Ebola virus.

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