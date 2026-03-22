3-and-a-half-year-old girl killed by truck while walking with mother, sibling

Driver has been arrested

Locals were furious after the accident: they smashed the truck's windows and confronted the driver before handing him over to police.

The driver has been booked for rash driving causing death by negligence, and both he and his vehicle are now in custody as police investigate further, including whether he was under the influence.

If negligence is confirmed, his license could be canceled.

The tragedy has sparked new concerns about road safety in the area.