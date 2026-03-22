3-and-a-half-year-old girl killed by truck while walking with mother, sibling
A three-and-a-half-year-old girl, Nischitha L.N. Gowda, lost her life on Saturday, March 21, 2026 in Bengaluru after a truck hit her while she was walking with her mother and baby sibling toward a temple.
The accident happened late morning on a narrow road in Hanumanthagowdanapalya, near Nelamangala.
While her mother and little brother were unharmed, Nischitha died instantly.
Driver has been arrested
Locals were furious after the accident: they smashed the truck's windows and confronted the driver before handing him over to police.
The driver has been booked for rash driving causing death by negligence, and both he and his vehicle are now in custody as police investigate further, including whether he was under the influence.
If negligence is confirmed, his license could be canceled.
The tragedy has sparked new concerns about road safety in the area.