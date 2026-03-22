James Neesham to lead NZ in fourth SA T20I: Details
What's the story
New Zealand's cricket team will be without the services of Tom Latham for the fourth T20I against South Africa. He suffered an injury during the third match at Eden Park on Friday. The wicketkeeper-batter was hit on the thumb by South African pacer Nqobani Mokoena but continued batting to score an unbeaten 63, helping his team win by eight wickets. Notably, Latham was named NZ's skipper for the final two T20Is of this series following Mitchell Santner's exit.
Injury update
Blundell called up as replacement
After the match, medical staff assessed Latham's thumb and he was flown to Christchurch for scans. His participation in the fifth T20I against South Africa will depend on these results. Meanwhile, Tom Blundell has been called up as a replacement for the Wellington encounter. It would be Blundell's first T20I appearance since April 2025.
Leadership change
Neesham to lead the side
In Latham's absence, all-rounder James Neesham will lead the side in the fourth game. This is a major milestone in Neesham's career as it will be his first time captaining the national team. He becomes the 12th New Zealander to take on this role in T20Is. Notably, the veteran all-rounder has over 100 T20Is under his belt.
Prospect
NZ aim to seal series
The Kiwis lead 2-1 after three matches, with the fourth match scheduled at Wellington's Sky Stadium on March 22. The Kiwis have only won one of their previous six bilateral T20I series against South Africa, making this potential victory even more significant. After losing the first match, New Zealand have staged a strong comeback in the series. However, regular skipper Santner, alongside several other names, won't be available for the final two fixtures.