James Neesham to lead NZ in fourth SA T20I: Details 

New Zealand 's cricket team will be without the services of Tom Latham for the fourth T20I against South Africa. He suffered an injury during the third match at Eden Park on Friday. The wicketkeeper-batter was hit on the thumb by South African pacer Nqobani Mokoena but continued batting to score an unbeaten 63, helping his team win by eight wickets. Notably, Latham was named NZ's skipper for the final two T20Is of this series following Mitchell Santner's exit.

Injury update Blundell called up as replacement After the match, medical staff assessed Latham's thumb and he was flown to Christchurch for scans. His participation in the fifth T20I against South Africa will depend on these results. Meanwhile, Tom Blundell has been called up as a replacement for the Wellington encounter. It would be Blundell's first T20I appearance since April 2025.

Leadership change Neesham to lead the side In Latham's absence, all-rounder James Neesham will lead the side in the fourth game. This is a major milestone in Neesham's career as it will be his first time captaining the national team. He becomes the 12th New Zealander to take on this role in T20Is. Notably, the veteran all-rounder has over 100 T20Is under his belt.

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