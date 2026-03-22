Manipur: 13.4kg crystal meth worth ₹100cr seized near Myanmar border
What's the story
Manipur police and security forces have seized a huge cache of crystal methamphetamine worth around ₹100 crore from the Indo-Myanmar border district of Tengnoupal. The operation was carried out in Chavangphai village under Moreh police station on Saturday, according to officials cited by Hindustan Times. The contraband, weighing 13.4kg, was found inside a house during a search operation. However, authorities have not revealed the identity of the homeowner or whether any arrests were made in connection with this seizure.
Market value
Drugs have high value in illegal market
A senior police official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, explained to the news outlet about the high value of the seized drugs. The officer said that 13.4kg of crystal meth, popularly known as "ice," has an extremely high value in India's illicit market. Hence, the total estimated worth could be around ₹100 crore or more in illegal trade.
Additional operations
Security forces apprehended active cadre of banned KCP-PWG
In a separate operation on Saturday, security forces arrested an active cadre of the banned underground outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) [KCP-PWG]. The arrested person was identified as 47-year-old Koijam Boby Meitei alias Waibi, who was staying at Kongba Bazar under Irilbung police station limits in Imphal East district. In another operation, security forces recovered a .32 pistol with a magazine, four stun shells, eight tear gas shells and some documents in Imphal West district.