The operation was carried out on Saturday

Manipur: 13.4kg crystal meth worth ₹100cr seized near Myanmar border

By Snehil Singh 09:20 am Mar 22, 202609:20 am

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Manipur police and security forces have seized a huge cache of crystal methamphetamine worth around ₹100 crore from the Indo-Myanmar border district of Tengnoupal. The operation was carried out in Chavangphai village under Moreh police station on Saturday, according to officials cited by Hindustan Times. The contraband, weighing 13.4kg, was found inside a house during a search operation. However, authorities have not revealed the identity of the homeowner or whether any arrests were made in connection with this seizure.