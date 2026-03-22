'Hit and obliterate': Trump threatens Iran's power plants over Hormuz
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has threatened to "hit and obliterate" Iran's power plants if the country does not end its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. "If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.
Escalating tensions
Iranian missile strikes hit Israel
In a major escalation, Iran hit Israel on Saturday, local time, injuring dozens and damaging buildings, after Israeli air defenses failed to intercept at least two missiles. One of the missiles struck Dimona, located about 10 miles (16km) from Israel's main nuclear facility in the Negev Desert. This comes after Iran launched one of its longest-range missile attacks at Diego Garcia, a joint US-UK military base in the Indian Ocean.
Missile reach
Iran's missiles reach Europe; Natanz nuclear facility attacked again
Iran's use of intermediate-range ballistic missiles has shown that its arsenal can now reach Europe, The Wall Street Journal noted. The country also claimed that its Natanz nuclear facility was attacked for the second time in this ongoing conflict. In response to these developments, Australia and the United Arab Emirates have joined a joint statement signed by 22 nations pledging their support to secure the Strait of Hormuz.
Military deployment
Pentagon to deploy more Marines to Middle East
In light of these developments, the Pentagon has decided to deploy three warships and thousands of additional Marines to the Middle East. This marks the second deployment of Marines in the region within a week. Meanwhile, in its first response after Trump's threat, Iran's military on Sunday renewed threats against the region's infrastructure.
Response
'If Iran's fuel, energy infrastructure is violated...'
The operational command of the Iranian military, Khatam Al-Anbiya, stated, "Following previous warnings, if Iran's fuel and energy infrastructure is violated by the enemy, all energy, information technology, and desalination infrastructure belonging to the US and the regime in the region will be targeted." Al Anbiya's statement was reported by the Fars news agency.