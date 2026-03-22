'Hit and obliterate': Trump threatens Iran's power plants over Hormuz

United States President Donald Trump has threatened to "hit and obliterate" Iran 's power plants if the country does not end its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. "If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Escalating tensions Iranian missile strikes hit Israel In a major escalation, Iran hit Israel on Saturday, local time, injuring dozens and damaging buildings, after Israeli air defenses failed to intercept at least two missiles. One of the missiles struck Dimona, located about 10 miles (16km) from Israel's main nuclear facility in the Negev Desert. This comes after Iran launched one of its longest-range missile attacks at Diego Garcia, a joint US-UK military base in the Indian Ocean.

Missile reach Iran's missiles reach Europe; Natanz nuclear facility attacked again Iran's use of intermediate-range ballistic missiles has shown that its arsenal can now reach Europe﻿, The Wall Street Journal noted. The country also claimed that its Natanz nuclear facility was attacked for the second time in this ongoing conflict. In response to these developments, Australia and the United Arab Emirates have joined a joint statement signed by 22 nations pledging their support to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

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Military deployment Pentagon to deploy more Marines to Middle East In light of these developments, the Pentagon has decided to deploy three warships and thousands of additional Marines to the Middle East. This marks the second deployment of Marines in the region within a week. Meanwhile, in its first response after Trump's threat, Iran's military on Sunday renewed threats against the region's infrastructure.

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