Iranian missiles breach Israel's defenses, 100+ injured in Arad, Dimona

Iranian missile strikes on the Israeli cities of Arad and Dimona have left over 100 people injured, including children, authorities stated. The attacks caused extensive damage to residential areas, with Israeli officials blaming a failure of air defense systems to intercept incoming missiles. In Arad alone, 75 people were hurt, including 10 who are in serious condition.

Government response Netanyahu expresses solidarity with injured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed solidarity with the injured and their families. He said he spoke with Arad's Mayor, Yair Maayan, and directed government agencies to assist. "I strengthen the emergency and rescue forces operating in the field right now," Netanyahu said. "We are determined to continue to strike our enemies on all fronts."

Investigation launched Investigation launched into failure of air defense systems The Israeli Foreign Ministry has accused Iran of deliberately targeting civilians in these attacks. "The Iranian regime devastated Arad and Dimona by deliberately striking civilians with missiles," the Ministry said in a post on X. The Israeli military has also announced an investigation into the failure of its air defense systems to intercept these missiles.

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Iranian response Iranian media claims attacks were retaliation for Israeli strikes Iranian state-linked media claimed the attacks on Dimona were in retaliation for alleged US and Israeli strikes on nuclear facilities in Bushehr and Natanz. The International Atomic Energy Agency said it was aware of reports of a missile hitting Dimona but did not indicate damage to the nuclear facility there. No abnormal radiation levels have been detected, according to the agency.

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