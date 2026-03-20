IIT-B students on trip killed in Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident

Three Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) students were killed in a tragic accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday. The victims, identified as Omkumar Borse (23), Lay Deshbhratar (20), and Shreyansh Sharma (22), were returning from a spontaneous sunrise trip to Lonavla when their car lost control while overtaking a truck, Moneycontrol reported. The vehicle overturned multiple times before crashing into the safety railing near the Panvel exit.

Accident investigation All 3 suffered severe injuries According to a report by The Times of India, the police said that the car lost control while trying to overtake a truck near the 10.7km mark before the Panvel exit. All three occupants suffered severe injuries and were declared dead on arrival at a private hospital in Navi Mumbai.

Investigation progress Investigation underway The police have registered an FIR against the unidentified truck driver for rash and negligent driving, causing death. They are also investigating whether overspeeding was a factor in this accident. Autopsy reports are awaited to rule out other factors like drunk driving. The Regional Transport Office officials have inspected the wreckage to determine if seatbelts were worn and airbags deployed during the crash.

Advertisement