32 fake universities in India, UGC warns
The University Grants Commission (UGC) just called out 32 fake universities across 12 states—up from 20 two years ago.
Delhi tops the list with the most, followed by Uttar Pradesh; several states, including Kerala, have two each.
Some names might sound legit, like World Peace of United Nations University or Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, but they're not recognized.
Why you shouldn't touch these 'universities'
The UGC warns these places can't legally give you a degree—they're not authorized under the law.
Experts say these "universities" often tempt students with cheap fees or fast-track degrees but don't have real teachers or proper facilities.
If you get a degree from one of them, it won't count in the job market and could seriously mess up your career plans.
Where to find these fakes
Here's where the fakes are: Delhi (12), Uttar Pradesh (4), Kerala (2), Maharashtra (2), West Bengal (2), Puducherry (2), Andhra Pradesh (2), Karnataka (2).
Haryana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Arunachal Pradesh each have one.
Always check the official UGC website before applying anywhere—better safe than sorry!