Andhra Pradesh: Odisha MLA, 36 others escape bus fire

Evacuation efforts

Bus caught fire when passengers were in deep sleep

After the incident, Khila praised the driver for his presence of mind. He said, "The bus caught fire when all the passengers, including me, were in deep sleep. The driver's presence of mind saved all." Fire services and local authorities reached the spot promptly but could not save the vehicle as it was completely gutted by flames. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported due to this incident.