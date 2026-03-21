Andhra Pradesh: Odisha MLA, 36 others escape bus fire
What's the story
A major tragedy was averted early Saturday when a private passenger bus caught fire in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district. The incident occurred around 3:00am near Tarapuram after the rear tire of the bus burst. The quick thinking of the driver and alertness of passengers ensured that all 37 people on board, including Mangu Khila, an MLA from Odisha's Chitrakonda assembly segment, were safely evacuated before flames engulfed the vehicle.
Evacuation efforts
Bus caught fire when passengers were in deep sleep
After the incident, Khila praised the driver for his presence of mind. He said, "The bus caught fire when all the passengers, including me, were in deep sleep. The driver's presence of mind saved all." Fire services and local authorities reached the spot promptly but could not save the vehicle as it was completely gutted by flames. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported due to this incident.
Post-fire arrangements
Police launch investigation into cause of fire
After the evacuation, all passengers were shifted to another bus, "Asian Smile," for their onward journey. The police have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire and whether safety norms were followed. CI Srinivas from Bobbili Rural Station confirmed that a major fire accident was averted due to timely action by the driver.