37 injured in massive fire at Faridabad lubricant shop
A sudden fire broke out at the Kalka Lubricant Trading Company in Faridabad's Sector 24 on Monday, leaving 37 people injured.
The blaze started around 4:20pm officials said metal fragments mixed in oil may have intensified it and an eyewitness said an explosion in one CNC machine triggered the fire, and it quickly spread to six nearby shops.
Eyewitness Khushi Ram Rawat described how fast things escalated.
The shop owner is in critical condition and getting treatment at AIIMS-Delhi.
Several firefighters, police officers hurt
Several firefighters and police officers were hurt while trying to control the situation, as chemical drums exploded during their rescue efforts.
It took about an hour and a half—and 12 fire trucks—to put out the flames, but not before part of the building collapsed and vehicles were damaged.
Authorities are now investigating possible negligence behind the incident, with an FIR set to be filed soon.