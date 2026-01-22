Army vehicles falls into gorge in J&K; 10 soldiers killed

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha announced the tragic accident on X, writing, "Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of 10 of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate road accident in Doda." "In this moment of profound sorrow, the entire nation stands united with the bereaved families in solidarity and support. 10 Injured soldiers have been airlifted to the hospital."

Safety concerns

Recent accidents highlight dangers faced by Army personnel

This incident comes days after two Army porters lost their lives near the Line of Control in Gulmarg sector. The porters, identified as Layaqat Ahmad Deedard and Ishfaq Ahmad Khatana, slipped into a gorge while heading to Anita Post on January 8. Their bodies were recovered two days later during a search operation. In May last year, three Army personnel died in a similar accident in Ramban district when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge.