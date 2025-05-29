What's the story

Two Indian Navy officers, Lieutenant Commander Roopa A and Lieutenant Commander Dilna K, are set to arrive in Goa on Thursday after completing a historic circumnavigation of the globe.

The duo traveled aboard the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini for the "Navika Sagar Parikrama II" expedition, covering 25,400 nautical miles (around 50,000km) across four continents and three oceans.

The expedition was flagged off from Goa on October 2 last year.