'3 oceans, 4 continents': How Navy officers completed historic voyage
What's the story
Two Indian Navy officers, Lieutenant Commander Roopa A and Lieutenant Commander Dilna K, are set to arrive in Goa on Thursday after completing a historic circumnavigation of the globe.
The duo traveled aboard the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini for the "Navika Sagar Parikrama II" expedition, covering 25,400 nautical miles (around 50,000km) across four continents and three oceans.
The expedition was flagged off from Goa on October 2 last year.
Voyage details
'Navika Sagar Parikrama II' expedition's challenges and achievements
The officers, popularly known as '#DilRoo,' braved extreme weather conditions, including three cyclones and winds up to 50 knots (93km/h).
According to the Defense Ministry, INSV Tarini met the cyclones while passing through 'Point Nemo,' also known as the Oceanic Pole of Inaccessibility, which is generally considered the most isolated location on Earth's oceans.
The two sailed through sub-zero temperatures, constant rain, and wind gusts of up to 50 knots, with waves reaching over five meters.
Journey
They successfully navigated through the treacherous Drake Passage
Furthermore, in mid-February, the yacht crossed Cape Horn, which is just over 800 kilometers from Antarctica and is notorious in sailing circles for its unpredictable and often deadly weather.
Completing this stretch under sail earned the officers the title 'Cape Horners,' a title traditionally bestowed on seamen who successfully round Cape Horn without engine assistance.
They also successfully navigated through the treacherous Drake Passage and rounded Cape Horn at South America's southern tip.
Diplomatic engagements
'Navika Sagar Parikrama II' expedition's global outreach and recognition
This marked the first time Indian women circumnavigated the globe in a two-member crew without additional support.
During their voyage, the officers made port calls at Fremantle (Australia), Lyttleton (New Zealand), Port Stanley (Falkland Islands), and Cape Town (South Africa).
They engaged in diplomatic activities, meeting parliamentarians and Indian communities.
Their achievement has been lauded by local communities, global sailing organizations, and international lawmakers. It stands as a "beacon of women empowerment, maritime excellence and national pride."
National pride
'Navika Sagar Parikrama II' expedition's impact on India
The Indian Navy said the expedition showcased India's maritime endeavors and commitment to excellence. It also highlighted the role of women in bolstering national security.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will attend a ceremonial reception at Mormugao Port, Goa, to mark their return.
The Navy statement said, "It has been a journey of empowerment, innovation and commitment to India's maritime heritage, charting new paths for a brighter and empowered future."